Belgian customs of top of drug smuggling in port of Antwerp
18/7/17 - Customs intend to step up the fight against drug smuggling in the port of Antwerp. Belgian customs will co-operate more fully with their Dutch colleagues and there will be a greater exchange of information with South America alerting the Belgians to possible drug shipments.
This week's video news Tue 18/07/2017 - 15:22
Knokke beach killing: suspect to end silence 18/7/17 - Lawyers representing the Romanian suspect in the case of the killing of Sophie Muylle have obtained more time to examine the dossier. Muylle's lifeless remains were found underneath a terrace on Knokke beach. The Romanian suspect is keeping mum, but his lawyers say he will make a statement when the time is right.
Belgium clamps down on fake goods 18/7/17 - Millions of euros of fake goods are ending up on our shores, but Belgian inspectors are making headway in closing down this illegal operation. Now the fake goods unit is to cooperate more closely with customs the police and Europol.
Belgian has solution to EU-UK disputes 17/7/17 – Koen Lenaerts, a judge on the European Court of Justice, says the wheel need not be reinvented to find a way of settling disputes between the rump-EU and Britain after it has left the bloc.
Jools Holland at Blues Peer 17/7/17 - Blues Peer has featured on the diary of every fervent Rhythm 'n Blues fan for over 30 years. On Sunday Jools Holland and Canned Heat thrilled the crowds.