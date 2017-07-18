Belgium clamps down on fake goods

Belgian customs of top of drug smuggling in port of Antwerp

18/7/17 - Customs intend to step up the fight against drug smuggling in the port of Antwerp. Belgian customs will co-operate more fully with their Dutch colleagues and there will be a greater exchange of information with South America alerting the Belgians to possible drug shipments.

