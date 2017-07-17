VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Greater responsibilities for Flemish cat owners

17/7/17 – Flemish animal welfare minister Ben Weyts plans to clamp down on the large number of stray cats. Mr Weyts wants to make new cat owners responsible for sterilise or castrating their cat.

