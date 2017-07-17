VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgian has solution to EU-UK disputes

17/7/17 – Koen Lenaerts, a judge on the European Court of Justice, says the wheel need not be reinvented to find a way of settling disputes between the rump-EU and Britain after it has left the bloc.

