Belgian has solution to EU-UK disputes
17/7/17 – Koen Lenaerts, a judge on the European Court of Justice, says the wheel need not be reinvented to find a way of settling disputes between the rump-EU and Britain after it has left the bloc.
Belgian has solution to EU-UK disputes

17/7/17 – Koen Lenaerts, a judge on the European Court of Justice, says the wheel need not be reinvented to find a way of settling disputes between the rump-EU and Britain after it has left the bloc.
Jools Holland at Blues Peer

17/7/17 - Blues Peer has featured on the diary of every fervent Rhythm 'n Blues fan for over 30 years. On Sunday Jools Holland and Canned Heat thrilled the crowds.
Greater responsibilities for Flemish cat owners
Radio Minerva celebrates 35 year on air

The Antwerp radio station Radio Minvera is one of the best known local radio stations in our region. This weekend it is celebrating its 35th birthday. Over the past three and a half decades Radio Minvera has built up a strong following among mainly older people in and around Antwerp.
Glyphosate products can be sold but not used

At this time of the year many of us spend at least some of our weekends weeding our garden. This weekend will be the last that we are allowed to use weed-killers that contain glyphosate such as Round-up.