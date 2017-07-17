VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Jools Holland at Blues Peer

17/7/17 - Blues Peer has featured on the diary of every fervent Rhythm 'n Blues fan for over 30 years. On Sunday Jools Holland and Canned Heat thrilled the crowds.

