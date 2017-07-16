VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Radio Minerva celebrates 35 year on air

The Antwerp radio station Radio Minvera is one of the best known local radio stations in our region. This weekend it is celebrating its 35th birthday. Over the past three and a half decades Radio Minvera has built up a strong following among mainly older people in and around Antwerp.

