New site will make changing bank easier
From next year changing bank will become a whole lot easier as you will no longer have to inform every one of your new account number yourself. From 1 February Bankswitching.be will automatically inform your employer, utilities companies and everyone you make regular payments to of your new bank details.
This week's video news Fri 14/07/2017 - 17:09
- New site will make changing bank easier From next year changing bank will become a whole lot easier as you will no longer have to inform every one of your new account number yourself. From 1 February Bankswitching.be will automatically inform your employer, utilities companies and everyone you make regular payments to of your new bank details.
- Cyclist Chris Froome likes his chips The Kenyan-born British cyclist Chris Froome was a guest in VRT Television's Tour de France magazine 'Vive le vélo" on Wednesday evening. He talked about the time he spent in Belgium as a young cyclist.
- How easy is hitching a ride in Flanders In this week's report from our colleagues at Fans of Flanders intrepid reporter Sofie tries her hand at hitchhiking. How hitchhiker friendly is our region? Fans of Flanders' Sofie puts it to the test.
- European Committee of the Regions has new Belgian president! Karl-Heinz Lambertz, the former prime minister of Belgium's German-speaking community, is the new president of the European Committee of the Regions. The Committee of the Regions is an EU body that gives a voice to Europe's local and regional representatives. Uta Neumann spoke with Mr Lambertz for flandersnews and was keen to learn his plans.
- Anderlecht terrorist suspect in contact with jailed French terrorist 12/7/17 - Last week arms including Kalashnikovs were found in an Anderlecht lock up belonging to terrorist suspect Akin Saouti. The suspect refuses to divulge his plans, but earlier in the week his lawyer insisted he was not minded to commit an outrage. Investigators are reluctant to accept this explanation. Now it's emerged he was corresponding with Lionel Dumont, a Frenchman serving a 25 year sentence in France on account of a series of hold ups intended to fund Holy War.