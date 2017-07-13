VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
How easy is hitching a ride in Flanders
In this week’s report from our colleagues at Fans of Flanders intrepid reporter Sofie tries her hand at hitchhiking. How hitchhiker friendly is our region? Fans of Flanders’ Sofie puts it to the test.
This week's video news Thu 13/07/2017 - 15:39
Cyclist Chris Froome likes his chips The Kenyan-born British cyclist Chris Froome was a guest in VRT Television's Tour de France magazine 'Vive le vélo" on Wednesday evening. He talked about the time he spent in Belgium as a young cyclist.
How easy is hitching a ride in Flanders In this week's report from our colleagues at Fans of Flanders intrepid reporter Sofie tries her hand at hitchhiking. How hitchhiker friendly is our region? Fans of Flanders' Sofie puts it to the test.
European Committee of the Regions has new Belgian president! Karl-Heinz Lambertz, the former prime minister of Belgium's German-speaking community, is the new president of the European Committee of the Regions. The Committee of the Regions is an EU body that gives a voice to Europe's local and regional representatives. Uta Neumann spoke with Mr Lambertz for flandersnews and was keen to learn his plans.
Anderlecht terrorist suspect in contact with jailed French terrorist 12/7/17 - Last week arms including Kalashnikovs were found in an Anderlecht lock up belonging to terrorist suspect Akin Saouti. The suspect refuses to divulge his plans, but earlier in the week his lawyer insisted he was not minded to commit an outrage. Investigators are reluctant to accept this explanation. Now it's emerged he was corresponding with Lionel Dumont, a Frenchman serving a 25 year sentence in France on account of a series of hold ups intended to fund Holy War.
"I knew nothing about this" 12/7/17 - Speaking in Brussels Russian foreign minister Lavrov has responded to the fuss about the meeting between President Trump's son and a Russian lawyer. Mr Lavrov says that he was surprised to hear that Donald Trump Jr is being reproached for speaking to a Russian lawyer: "I think this is absurd. Whoever speaks to a lawyer, how can this pose a threat to anybody. I knew nothing about this. I heard it on TV. I think it's incredible that serious people are making a mountain out of a molehill. It's not even a molehill."