How easy is hitching a ride in Flanders

“I knew nothing about this”

12/7/17 - Speaking in Brussels Russian foreign minister Lavrov has responded to the fuss about the meeting between President Trump’s son and a Russian lawyer. Mr Lavrov says that he was surprised to hear that Donald Trump Jr is being reproached for speaking to a Russian lawyer: “I think this is absurd. Whoever speaks to a lawyer, how can this pose a threat to anybody. I knew nothing about this. I heard it on TV. I think it’s incredible that serious people are making a mountain out of a molehill. It’s not even a molehill.”

