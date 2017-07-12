VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Anderlecht terrorist suspect in contact with jailed French terrorist

12/7/17 - Last week arms including Kalashnikovs were found in an Anderlecht lock up belonging to terrorist suspect Akin Saouti. The suspect refuses to divulge his plans, but earlier in the week his lawyer insisted he was not minded to commit an outrage. Investigators are reluctant to accept this explanation. Now it's emerged he was corresponding with Lionel Dumont, a Frenchman serving a 25 year sentence in France on account of a series of hold ups intended to fund Holy War.

