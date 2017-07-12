VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Anderlecht terrorist suspect in contact with jailed French terrorist
12/7/17 - Last week arms including Kalashnikovs were found in an Anderlecht lock up belonging to terrorist suspect Akin Saouti. The suspect refuses to divulge his plans, but earlier in the week his lawyer insisted he was not minded to commit an outrage. Investigators are reluctant to accept this explanation. Now it's emerged he was corresponding with Lionel Dumont, a Frenchman serving a 25 year sentence in France on account of a series of hold ups intended to fund Holy War.
This week's video news Wed 12/07/2017 - 15:24
European Committee of the Regions has new Belgian president! 12/7/17 – Karl-Heinz Lambertz, the former prime minister of Belgium's German-speaking community, is the new president of the European Committee of the Regions. The Committee of the Regions is an EU body that gives a voice to Europe's local and regional representatives. Uta Neumann spoke with Mr Lambertz for flandersnews and was keen to learn his plans.
Anderlecht terrorist suspect in contact with jailed French terrorist 12/7/17 - Last week arms including Kalashnikovs were found in an Anderlecht lock up belonging to terrorist suspect Akin Saouti. The suspect refuses to divulge his plans, but earlier in the week his lawyer insisted he was not minded to commit an outrage. Investigators are reluctant to accept this explanation. Now it's emerged he was corresponding with Lionel Dumont, a Frenchman serving a 25 year sentence in France on account of a series of hold ups intended to fund Holy War.
"I knew nothing about this" 12/7/17 - Speaking in Brussels Russian foreign minister Lavrov has responded to the fuss about the meeting between President Trump's son and a Russian lawyer. Mr Lavrov says that he was surprised to hear that Donald Trump Jr is being reproached for speaking to a Russian lawyer: "I think this is absurd. Whoever speaks to a lawyer, how can this pose a threat to anybody. I knew nothing about this. I heard it on TV. I think it's incredible that serious people are making a mountain out of a molehill. It's not even a molehill."
15th c. Franco-Flemish songs heard for the first time in 5 centuries 12/7/17 - The Morgan Library in New York was the venue for the first performance of songs from the Leuven Chansonnier, a songbook that had been lost for five centuries. The chansonnier is an illuminated Franco-Flemish manuscript containing 49 secular songs in French. The songs are by leading 15th century composers including Gilles Binchois and Johannes Ockegem.
"Home-grown terrorists are the greatest challenge" 11/7/17 - It is rare for Belgium's secret service to open its doors. Today the press was shown around behind the scenes. Intelligence chief Jaak Raes believes we should keep a keen eye on home-grown terrorists as they form one of the greatest challenges today.