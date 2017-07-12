“I knew nothing about this”

European Committee of the Regions has new Belgian president!

12/7/17 – Karl-Heinz Lambertz, the former prime minister of Belgium’s German-speaking community, is the new president of the European Committee of the Regions. The Committee of the Regions is an EU body that gives a voice to Europe’s local and regional representatives. Uta Neumann spoke with Mr Lambertz for flandersnews and was keen to learn his plans.

