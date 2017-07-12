VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
15th c. Franco-Flemish songs heard for the first time in 5 centuries

12/7/17 - The Morgan Library in New York was the venue for the first performance of songs from the Leuven Chansonnier, a songbook that had been lost for five centuries. The chansonnier is an illuminated Franco-Flemish manuscript containing 49 secular songs in French. The songs are by leading 15th century composers including Gilles Binchois and Johannes Ockegem.

