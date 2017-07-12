VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Mechelen to ensure ID checks don’t target certain groups

11/7/17 - Some people are never asked to show their ID by the police, others encounter this all the time. Since May police in Mechelen and Willebroek are keeping tabs on stops and ID checks.

This week's video news Tue 11/07/2017 - 15:00
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >