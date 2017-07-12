Mechelen to ensure ID checks don’t target certain groups

"Home-grown terrorist are the greatest challenge"

11/7/17 - It is rare for Belgium's secret service to open its doors. Today the press was shown around behind the scenes. Intelligence chief Jaak Raes believes we should keep a keen eye on home-grown terrorists as they form one of the greatest challenges today.

