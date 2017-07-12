VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"Home-grown terrorist are the greatest challenge"
11/7/17 - It is rare for Belgium's secret service to open its doors. Today the press was shown around behind the scenes. Intelligence chief Jaak Raes believes we should keep a keen eye on home-grown terrorists as they form one of the greatest challenges today.
- "Home-grown terrorist are the greatest challenge" 11/7/17 - It is rare for Belgium's secret service to open its doors. Today the press was shown around behind the scenes. Intelligence chief Jaak Raes believes we should keep a keen eye on home-grown terrorists as they form one of the greatest challenges today.
- Mechelen to ensure ID checks don't target certain groups 11/7/17 - Some people are never asked to show their ID by the police, others encounter this all the time. Since May police in Mechelen and Willebroek are keeping tabs on stops and ID checks.
- "Flanders needs more key tourist attractions" 10/7/17 – Flanders' fame as a tourist destination is growing, though a survey conducted by the Flemish tourist agency shows that the region is not people's first choice as a holiday destination.
- Turkey: Amnesty arrests spark Brussels protest 10/7/17 - Amnesty International staged a short protest outside the Turkish embassy in Brussels on Monday morning. The president and director of Amnesty International Turkey have both been detained.
- Roma squatters leave in Ghent 10/7/17 - Roma people who were squatting in a house in Ghent have now left. The owner alerted the police but because legislation on squatting has still not passed through parliament they were powerless.