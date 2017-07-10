VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Roma squatters leave in Ghent
10/7/17 - Roma people who were squatting in a house in Ghent have now left. The owner alerted the police but because legislation on squatting has still not passed through parliament they were powerless.
This week's video news Mon 10/07/2017 - 16:03
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- “Flanders needs more key tourist attractions” 10/7/17 – Flanders’ fame as a tourist destination is growing, though a survey conducted by the Flemish tourist agency shows that the region is not people’s first choice as a holiday destination. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “Flanders needs more key tourist attractions” 10/7/17 – Flanders’ fame as a tourist destination is growing, though a survey conducted by the Flemish tourist agency shows that the region is not people’s first choice as a holiday destination.
- Turkey: Amnesty arrests spark Brussels protest 10/7/17 - Amnesty International staged a short protest outside the Turkish embassy in Brussels on Monday morning. The president and director of Amnesty International Turkey have both been detained. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Turkey: Amnesty arrests spark Brussels protest 10/7/17 - Amnesty International staged a short protest outside the Turkish embassy in Brussels on Monday morning. The president and director of Amnesty International Turkey have both been detained.
- Roma squatters leave in Ghent 10/7/17 - Roma people who were squatting in a house in Ghent have now left. The owner alerted the police but because legislation on squatting has still not passed through parliament they were powerless. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Roma squatters leave in Ghent 10/7/17 - Roma people who were squatting in a house in Ghent have now left. The owner alerted the police but because legislation on squatting has still not passed through parliament they were powerless.
- Cactus festival in Bruges 9/7/17 - The Cactus festival is in full swing in the fair city of Bruges. Cactus is a family festival par excellence with lots of good music. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Cactus festival in Bruges 9/7/17 - The Cactus festival is in full swing in the fair city of Bruges. Cactus is a family festival par excellence with lots of good music.
- Thousands head for coast as heat is set to end 9/7/17 - The coast was the place to be today: 200,000 day trippers were expected. That compares to 230,000 on the busiest days. Holidaymakers are soaking up the sun. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Thousands head for coast as heat is set to end 9/7/17 - The coast was the place to be today: 200,000 day trippers were expected. That compares to 230,000 on the busiest days. Holidaymakers are soaking up the sun.