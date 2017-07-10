VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Roma squatters leave in Ghent

10/7/17 - Roma people who were squatting in a house in Ghent have now left. The owner alerted the police but because legislation on squatting has still not passed through parliament they were powerless.

