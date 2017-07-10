VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Turkey: Amnesty arrests spark Brussels protest
10/7/17 - Amnesty International staged a short protest outside the Turkish embassy in Brussels on Monday morning. The president and director of Amnesty International Turkey have both been detained.
- "Flanders needs more key tourist attractions" 10/7/17 – Flanders' fame as a tourist destination is growing, though a survey conducted by the Flemish tourist agency shows that the region is not people's first choice as a holiday destination.
- Turkey: Amnesty arrests spark Brussels protest 10/7/17 - Amnesty International staged a short protest outside the Turkish embassy in Brussels on Monday morning. The president and director of Amnesty International Turkey have both been detained.
- Roma squatters leave in Ghent 10/7/17 - Roma people who were squatting in a house in Ghent have now left. The owner alerted the police but because legislation on squatting has still not passed through parliament they were powerless.
- Cactus festival in Bruges 9/7/17 - The Cactus festival is in full swing in the fair city of Bruges. Cactus is a family festival par excellence with lots of good music.
- Thousands head for coast as heat is set to end 9/7/17 - The coast was the place to be today: 200,000 day trippers were expected. That compares to 230,000 on the busiest days. Holidaymakers are soaking up the sun.