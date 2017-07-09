VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Cactus festival in Bruges

9/7/17 - The Cactus festival is in full swing in the fair city of Bruges. Cactus is a family festival par excellence with lots of good music.

This week's video news Sun 09/07/2017 - 15:13
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >