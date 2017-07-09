VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Cactus festival in Bruges 9/7/17 - The Cactus festival is in full swing in the fair city of Bruges. Cactus is a family festival par excellence with lots of good music.
Thousands head for coast as heat is set to end 9/7/17 - The coast was the place to be today: 200,000 day trippers were expected. That compares to 230,000 on the busiest days. Holidaymakers are soaking up the sun.
Ed Sheeran concert tickets gone in 50 minutes 8/7/17 - It took all of 50 minutes for all the tickets for next year's Ed Sheeran concert in Flanders to be sold out. Sales for the concert on the first of July started at 11AM but such was the demand many punters ended up in a queue.
UNESCO recognises Sonian Forest as World Heritage 8/7/17 - Part of the Sonian Forest has been added to the UNESCO's world heritage list. The UN organisation protected the first European beech forests a decade ago. This week the Belgian Sonian Forest too was recognised. The protection will benefit the so called cathedrals of the forest: 40 metre high, centuries old beech trees. The Sonian Forest is the only one in Belgium to occur in Brussels, Flanders and Wallonia. The three regions joined forces to secure the UNESCO recognition.
King Filip goes kitesurfing 8/7/17 - King Filip of the Belgians has wished his fellow countrymen and women happy holidays in Dutch, French, German and English. To prove that he is in holiday mood the king also posted a video on YouTube showing him kitesurfing on the North Sea. It's unclear whether this is the monarch's first foray into the sport but he clearly seems to have talent and is enjoying himself!