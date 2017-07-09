VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Thousands head for coast as heat is set to end

9/7/17 - The coast was the place to be today: 200,000 day trippers were expected. That compares to 230,000 on the busiest days.
Holidaymakers are soaking up the sun.
 

