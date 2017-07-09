Thousands head for coast as heat is set to end

UNESCO recognises Sonian Forest as World Heritage

8/7/17 - Part of the Sonian Forest has been added to the UNESCO's world heritage list. The UN organisation protected the first European beech forests a decade ago. This week the Belgian Sonian Forest too was recognised. The protection will benefit the so called cathedrals of the forest: 40 metre high, centuries old beech trees. The Sonian Forest is the only one in Belgium to occur in Brussels, Flanders and Wallonia. The three regions joined forces to secure the UNESCO recognition.

