Ed Sheeran concert tickets gone in 50 minutes

8/7/17 - It took all of 50 minutes for all the tickets for next year's Ed Sheeran concert in Flanders to be sold out. Sales for the concert on the first of July started at 11AM but such was the demand many punters ended up in a queue.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Ed Sheeran concert tickets gone in 50 minutes

8/7/17 - It took all of 50 minutes for all the tickets for next year's Ed Sheeran concert in Flanders to be sold out. Sales for the concert on the first of July started at 11AM but such was the demand many punters ended up in a queue.