yt
King Filip goes kitesurfing
8/7/17 - King Filip of the Belgians has wished his fellow countrymen and women happy holidays in Dutch, French, German and English. To prove that he is in holiday mood the king also posted a video on YouTube showing him kitesurfing on the North Sea. It’s unclear whether this is the monarch’s first foray into the sport but he clearly seems to have talent and is enjoying himself!
This week's video news Sat 08/07/2017 - 11:23
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Ed Sheeran concert tickets gone in 50 minutes 8/7/17 - It took all of 50 minutes for all the tickets for next year's Ed Sheeran concert in Flanders to be sold out. Sales for the concert on the first of July started at 11AM but such was the demand many punters ended up in a queue. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Ed Sheeran concert tickets gone in 50 minutes 8/7/17 - It took all of 50 minutes for all the tickets for next year's Ed Sheeran concert in Flanders to be sold out. Sales for the concert on the first of July started at 11AM but such was the demand many punters ended up in a queue.
- UNESCO recognises Sonian Forest as World Heritage 8/7/17 - Part of the Sonian Forest has been added to the UNESCO's world heritage list. The UN organisation protected the first European beech forests a decade ago. This week the Belgian Sonian Forest too was recognised. The protection will benefit the so called cathedrals of the forest: 40 metre high, centuries old beech trees. The Sonian Forest is the only one in Belgium to occur in Brussels, Flanders and Wallonia. The three regions joined forces to secure the UNESCO recognition. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? UNESCO recognises Sonian Forest as World Heritage 8/7/17 - Part of the Sonian Forest has been added to the UNESCO's world heritage list. The UN organisation protected the first European beech forests a decade ago. This week the Belgian Sonian Forest too was recognised. The protection will benefit the so called cathedrals of the forest: 40 metre high, centuries old beech trees. The Sonian Forest is the only one in Belgium to occur in Brussels, Flanders and Wallonia. The three regions joined forces to secure the UNESCO recognition.
- King Filip goes kitesurfing 8/7/17 - King Filip of the Belgians has wished his fellow countrymen and women happy holidays in Dutch, French, German and English. To prove that he is in holiday mood the king also posted a video on YouTube showing him kitesurfing on the North Sea. It’s unclear whether this is the monarch’s first foray into the sport but he clearly seems to have talent and is enjoying himself! yt King Filip goes kitesurfing 8/7/17 - King Filip of the Belgians has wished his fellow countrymen and women happy holidays in Dutch, French, German and English. To prove that he is in holiday mood the king also posted a video on YouTube showing him kitesurfing on the North Sea. It’s unclear whether this is the monarch’s first foray into the sport but he clearly seems to have talent and is enjoying himself!
- Pay rise agreed at De Lijn, further strike action off the table 7/7/17 - Drivers of the Flemish public transport company De Lijn can look forward to pay rise of 1 percent, slightly less than the 1.1 they originally wanted - and which had been agreed in an earlier accord, which the management refused to implement, unions say. Still, the final deal is not a bad one for De Lijn staff. The deal means that strike action is off the table now. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Pay rise agreed at De Lijn, further strike action off the table 7/7/17 - Drivers of the Flemish public transport company De Lijn can look forward to pay rise of 1 percent, slightly less than the 1.1 they originally wanted - and which had been agreed in an earlier accord, which the management refused to implement, unions say. Still, the final deal is not a bad one for De Lijn staff. The deal means that strike action is off the table now.
- Children's farm in Planckendael closed 7/7/17 - The popular animal park Planckendael (near Mechelen) has decided to close its children's farm for the public. This is because the animals were not at ease. They were harassed by little children too often. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Children's farm in Planckendael closed 7/7/17 - The popular animal park Planckendael (near Mechelen) has decided to close its children's farm for the public. This is because the animals were not at ease. They were harassed by little children too often.