King Filip goes kitesurfing

8/7/17 - King Filip of the Belgians has wished his fellow countrymen and women happy holidays in Dutch, French, German and English. To prove that he is in holiday mood the king also posted a video on YouTube showing him kitesurfing on the North Sea. It’s unclear whether this is the monarch’s first foray into the sport but he clearly seems to have talent and is enjoying himself!

This week's video news Sat 08/07/2017 - 11:23
