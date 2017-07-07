VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Good news for cyclists

7/7/17 - Cyclists caught with too much alcohol in the blood while riding their bicycle, normally had their driving license suspended automatically. Now, this is no longer the case, but it remains an option for magistrates, just like a fine.

