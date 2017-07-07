Children's farm in Planckendael closed

Pay rise agreed at De Lijn, further strike action off the table

7/7/17 - Drivers of the Flemish public transport company De Lijn can look forward to pay rise of 1 percent, slightly less than the 1.1 they originally wanted - and which had been agreed in an earlier accord, which the management refused to implement, unions say. Still, the final deal is not a bad one for De Lijn staff. The deal means that strike action is off the table now.

