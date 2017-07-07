VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Children's farm in Planckendael closed
7/7/17 - The popular animal park Planckendael (near Mechelen) has decided to close its children's farm for the public. This is because the animals were not at ease. They were harassed by little children too often.
Pay rise agreed at De Lijn, further strike action off the table

7/7/17 - Drivers of the Flemish public transport company De Lijn can look forward to pay rise of 1 percent, slightly less than the 1.1 they originally wanted - and which had been agreed in an earlier accord, which the management refused to implement, unions say. Still, the final deal is not a bad one for De Lijn staff. The deal means that strike action is off the table now.
Children's farm in Planckendael closed

7/7/17 - The popular animal park Planckendael (near Mechelen) has decided to close its children's farm for the public. This is because the animals were not at ease. They were harassed by little children too often.
Good news for cyclists

7/7/17 - Cyclists caught with too much alcohol in the blood while riding their bicycle, normally had their driving license suspended automatically. Now, this is no longer the case, but it remains an option for magistrates, just like a fine.
How hospitable are Flemish people? A practical test

6/7/17 - Fans of Flanders wanted to find out how hospitable the Flemish are. How hard would it be to find shelter for the night, and would it be possible to get any food for free? Sofie Engelen had a tough start, but ended up in a swimming pool, ate Belgian chocolate and was seen dozing off in a cosy sofa!
Minister Muyters monitored

6/7/17 - The Flemish Innovation Minister, Philippe Muyters, is taking part in an experiment by researchers from IMEC to measure stress in people. The minister's heart rate and body temperature will be measured by a couple of wearables; the aim is to get a better view of what causes stress.