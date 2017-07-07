VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Children's farm in Planckendael closed

7/7/17 - The popular animal park Planckendael (near Mechelen) has decided to close its children's farm for the public. This is because the animals were not at ease. They were harassed by little children too often.

This week's video news Fri 07/07/2017 - 13:12
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >