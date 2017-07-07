VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Minister Muyters monitored
6/7/17 - The Flemish Innovation Minister, Philippe Muyters, is taking part in an experiment by researchers from IMEC to measure stress in people. The minister's heart rate and body temperature will be measured by a couple of wearables; the aim is to get a better view of what causes stress.
This week's video news Thu 06/07/2017 - 16:36
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- How hospitable are Flemish people? A practical test 6/7/17 - Fans of Flanders wanted to find out how hospitable the Flemish are. How hard would it be to find shelter for the night, and would it be possible to get any food for free? Sofie Engelen had a tough start, but ended up in a swimming pool, ate Belgian chocolate and was seen dozing off in a cosy sofa! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? How hospitable are Flemish people? A practical test 6/7/17 - Fans of Flanders wanted to find out how hospitable the Flemish are. How hard would it be to find shelter for the night, and would it be possible to get any food for free? Sofie Engelen had a tough start, but ended up in a swimming pool, ate Belgian chocolate and was seen dozing off in a cosy sofa!
- Minister Muyters monitored 6/7/17 - The Flemish Innovation Minister, Philippe Muyters, is taking part in an experiment by researchers from IMEC to measure stress in people. The minister's heart rate and body temperature will be measured by a couple of wearables; the aim is to get a better view of what causes stress. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Minister Muyters monitored 6/7/17 - The Flemish Innovation Minister, Philippe Muyters, is taking part in an experiment by researchers from IMEC to measure stress in people. The minister's heart rate and body temperature will be measured by a couple of wearables; the aim is to get a better view of what causes stress.
- Piece of Belgian heritage in Ostend threatened 6/7/17 - If you have been in Ostend recently, you will have noticed that part of the Royal Galleries have been closed. The iconic neoclassical galleries along the beach are in a bad way and need to be refurbished. However, this comes at quite a cost. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Piece of Belgian heritage in Ostend threatened 6/7/17 - If you have been in Ostend recently, you will have noticed that part of the Royal Galleries have been closed. The iconic neoclassical galleries along the beach are in a bad way and need to be refurbished. However, this comes at quite a cost.
- Searching for explosives in the North Sea 5/7/17 - Bombs and mines are being cleared in the North Sea, to pave the way for an electric connection between Belgium and England. Engineers were searching for metal fragments, bombs and mines and even came across and airplane engine hidden underneath the seabed. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Searching for explosives in the North Sea 5/7/17 - Bombs and mines are being cleared in the North Sea, to pave the way for an electric connection between Belgium and England. Engineers were searching for metal fragments, bombs and mines and even came across and airplane engine hidden underneath the seabed.
- Beringen-Koersel living under the threat of wild boars 5/7/17 - It's not people but animals that are the talk of the town in Beringen-Koersel, in Limburg province. There have been a couple of incidents with wild boars lately, after which it was decided to start a hunt and shoot them. But are they as wild as people think? Maybe it's because they escaped from a farm, that they have been approaching people. This being said, local residents are asked to be extra careful these days, taking into account not only the boars but also the hunters... VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Beringen-Koersel living under the threat of wild boars 5/7/17 - It's not people but animals that are the talk of the town in Beringen-Koersel, in Limburg province. There have been a couple of incidents with wild boars lately, after which it was decided to start a hunt and shoot them. But are they as wild as people think? Maybe it's because they escaped from a farm, that they have been approaching people. This being said, local residents are asked to be extra careful these days, taking into account not only the boars but also the hunters...