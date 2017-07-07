Minister Muyters monitored

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
6/7/17 - The Flemish Innovation Minister, Philippe Muyters, is taking part in an experiment by researchers from IMEC to measure stress in people. The minister's heart rate and body temperature will be measured by a couple of wearables; the aim is to get a better view of what causes stress.

