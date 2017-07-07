VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
How hospitable are Flemish people? A practical test

6/7/17 - Fans of Flanders wanted to find out how hospitable the Flemish are. How hard would it be to find shelter for the night, and would it be possible to get any food for free? Sofie Engelen had a tough start, but ended up in a swimming pool, ate Belgian chocolate and was seen dozing off in a cosy sofa!

