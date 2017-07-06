VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Searching for explosives in the North Sea

5/7/17 - Bombs and mines are being cleared in the North Sea, to pave the way for an electric connection between Belgium and England. Engineers were searching for metal fragments, bombs and mines and even came across and airplane engine hidden underneath the seabed.

Wed 05/07/2017
