Searching for explosives in the North Sea

Beringen-Koersel living under the threat of wild boars

5/7/17 - It's not people but animals that are the talk of the town in Beringen-Koersel, in Limburg province. There have been a couple of incidents with wild boars lately, after which it was decided to start a hunt and shoot them. But are they as wild as people think? Maybe it's because they escaped from a farm, that they have been approaching people. This being said, local residents are asked to be extra careful these days, taking into account not only the boars but also the hunters...

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Beringen-Koersel living under the threat of wild boars

5/7/17 - It's not people but animals that are the talk of the town in Beringen-Koersel, in Limburg province. There have been a couple of incidents with wild boars lately, after which it was decided to start a hunt and shoot them. But are they as wild as people think? Maybe it's because they escaped from a farm, that they have been approaching people. This being said, local residents are asked to be extra careful these days, taking into account not only the boars but also the hunters...