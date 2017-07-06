VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Beringen-Koersel living under the threat of wild boars
5/7/17 - It's not people but animals that are the talk of the town in Beringen-Koersel, in Limburg province. There have been a couple of incidents with wild boars lately, after which it was decided to start a hunt and shoot them. But are they as wild as people think? Maybe it's because they escaped from a farm, that they have been approaching people. This being said, local residents are asked to be extra careful these days, taking into account not only the boars but also the hunters...
This week's video news Wed 05/07/2017 - 16:08
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Searching for explosives in the North Sea 5/7/17 - Bombs and mines are being cleared in the North Sea, to pave the way for an electric connection between Belgium and England. Engineers were searching for metal fragments, bombs and mines and even came across and airplane engine hidden underneath the seabed. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Searching for explosives in the North Sea 5/7/17 - Bombs and mines are being cleared in the North Sea, to pave the way for an electric connection between Belgium and England. Engineers were searching for metal fragments, bombs and mines and even came across and airplane engine hidden underneath the seabed.
- Beringen-Koersel living under the threat of wild boars 5/7/17 - It's not people but animals that are the talk of the town in Beringen-Koersel, in Limburg province. There have been a couple of incidents with wild boars lately, after which it was decided to start a hunt and shoot them. But are they as wild as people think? Maybe it's because they escaped from a farm, that they have been approaching people. This being said, local residents are asked to be extra careful these days, taking into account not only the boars but also the hunters... VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Beringen-Koersel living under the threat of wild boars 5/7/17 - It's not people but animals that are the talk of the town in Beringen-Koersel, in Limburg province. There have been a couple of incidents with wild boars lately, after which it was decided to start a hunt and shoot them. But are they as wild as people think? Maybe it's because they escaped from a farm, that they have been approaching people. This being said, local residents are asked to be extra careful these days, taking into account not only the boars but also the hunters...
- Unions show government red card 4/7/17 - The unions are failing the government. On the event of fresh budget talks the government is accused of unfair policies. The tax shift failed to result in a fairer tax system. The government could set matters to rights during the budget talks by asking the wealthiest in society to contribute more. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Unions show government red card 4/7/17 - The unions are failing the government. On the event of fresh budget talks the government is accused of unfair policies. The tax shift failed to result in a fairer tax system. The government could set matters to rights during the budget talks by asking the wealthiest in society to contribute more.
- Ghent mayor out due to heart by-pass operation 4/7/17 - The burgomaster is doing well but will have to rest and cannot attend this year's Ghent festival. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Ghent mayor out due to heart by-pass operation 4/7/17 - The burgomaster is doing well but will have to rest and cannot attend this year's Ghent festival.
- Belgian savings are piling up! 4/7/17 - Belgians have deposited over a billion euros extra on their savings accounts in only a year's time with the high street banks the main beneficiaries. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Belgian savings are piling up! 4/7/17 - Belgians have deposited over a billion euros extra on their savings accounts in only a year's time with the high street banks the main beneficiaries.