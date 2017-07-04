VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Unions show government red card

4/7/17 - The unions are failing the government. On the eve of fresh budget talks the government is accused of unfair policies. The tax shift failed to result in a fairer tax system. The government could set matters to rights during the budget talks by asking the wealthiest in society to contribute more.

This week's video news Tue 04/07/2017 - 15:09
