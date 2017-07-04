Unions show government red card

4/7/17 - The unions are failing the government. On the event of fresh budget talks the government is accused of unfair policies. The tax shift failed to result in a fairer tax system. The government could set matters to rights during the budget talks by asking the wealthiest in society to contribute more.

