Unions show government red card
4/7/17 - The unions are failing the government. On the eve of fresh budget talks the government is accused of unfair policies. The tax shift failed to result in a fairer tax system. The government could set matters to rights during the budget talks by asking the wealthiest in society to contribute more.
- Unions show government red card 4/7/17 - The unions are failing the government. On the event of fresh budget talks the government is accused of unfair policies. The tax shift failed to result in a fairer tax system. The government could set matters to rights during the budget talks by asking the wealthiest in society to contribute more.
- Ghent mayor out due to heart by-pass operation 4/7/17 - The burgomaster is doing well but will have to rest and cannot attend this year's Ghent festival.
- Belgian savings are piling up! 4/7/17 - Belgians have deposited over a billion euros extra on their savings accounts in only a year's time with the high street banks the main beneficiaries.
- What did the Chinese do for us? 3/7/17 - A new exhibition in the western city of Poperinge sheds light on the efforts of 100,000 Chinese, who travelled to Flanders fields to clean up the Great War battlefields and help construct railroads during and after the war.
- DPF fraud: the VRT takes the test and passes.... 3/7/17 - This video shows how easy it was for VRT journalist Luc Pauwels to do what apparently mant Belgian motorists are doing: having the diesel particulate filter (DPF) in your car simply removed in the case of a DPF failure (since it's the cheapest solution), going to a car inspection centre next in order to... pass without a problem, even without a DPF.