What did the Chinese do for us?
3/7/17 - A new exhibition in the western city of Poperinge sheds light on the efforts of 100,000 Chinese, who travelled to Flanders fields to clean up the Great War battlefields and help construct railroads during and after the war.
- DPF fraud: the VRT takes the test and passes.... 3/7/17 - This video shows how easy it was for VRT journalist Luc Pauwels to do what apparently mant Belgian motorists are doing: having the diesel particulate filter (DPF) in your car simply removed in the case of a DPF failure (since it's the cheapest solution), going to a car inspection centre next in order to... pass without a problem, even without a DPF.
- Footage released of rescue action for sailing boat crew 2/7/17 - The sea rescue centre in Blankenberge (Blankenbergse Zeereddingsdienst) has released footage of the operation to save the crew of the capsized sailing yacht Saturday morning. Six persons were battling to survive after the yacht's keel broke. Three had been picked up by a dredging boat in the area. Next, a search was started and various items were found. The yacht was towed to Ostend.
- Yvan Mayeur leaves the socialist party 30/6/17 - The former Burgomaster of Brussels, Yvan Mayeur, anticipated by quitting the Francophone soialist party (PS) himself, while the party board was expected to announce a decision in the coming hours of days. Mayeur was forced to step down as Mayor of Brussels earlier, due to the scandal involving Samusocial, the Brussels organisation for the homeless.
- A busy day at Zaventem! 30/6/17 - Brussels Airport in Zaventem is expecting some 86,000 passengers today, of whom almost 50,000 holiday makers taking a departing flight. The Friday before the summer holidays is traditionally one of the busiest day at the airport. Meanwhile, daytrippers could count on extra trains to hotspots across Belgium, from the coast to the Ardennes.
- A busy day at Zaventem! 30/6/17 - Brussels Airport in Zaventem is expecting some 86,000 passengers today, of whom almost 50,000 holiday makers taking a departing flight. The Friday before the summer holidays is traditionally one of the busiest day at the airport. Meanwhile, daytrippers could count on extra trains to hotspots across Belgium, from the coast to the Ardennes. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? A busy day at Zaventem! 30/6/17 - Brussels Airport in Zaventem is expecting some 86,000 passengers today, of whom almost 50,000 holiday makers taking a departing flight. The Friday before the summer holidays is traditionally one of the busiest day at the airport. Meanwhile, daytrippers could count on extra trains to hotspots across Belgium, from the coast to the Ardennes.