DPF fraud: the VRT takes the test and passes....

What did the Chinese do for us?

3/7/17 - A new exhibition in the western city of Poperinge sheds light on the efforts of 100,000 Chinese, who travelled to Flanders fields to clean up the Great War battlefields and help construct railroads during and after the war.

