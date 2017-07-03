VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
DPF fraud: the VRT takes the test and passes....

3/7/17 - This video shows how easy it was for VRT journalist Luc Pauwels to do what apparently mant Belgian motorists are doing: having the diesel particulate filter (DPF) in your car simply removed in the case of a DPF failure (since it's the cheapest solution), going to a car inspection centre next in order to... pass without a problem, even without a DPF.

