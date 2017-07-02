VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Footage released of rescue action for sailing boat crew
2/7/17 - The sea rescue centre in Blankenberge (Blankenbergse Zeereddingsdienst) has released footage of the operation to save the crew of the capsized sailing yacht Saturday morning. Six persons were battling to survive after the yacht's keel broke. Three had been picked up by a dredging boat in the area. Next, a search was started and various items were found. The yacht was towed to Ostend.
This week's video news Sun 02/07/2017 - 12:54
- Footage released of rescue action for sailing boat crew 2/7/17 - The sea rescue centre in Blankenberge (Blankenbergse Zeereddingsdienst) has released footage of the operation to save the crew of the capsized sailing yacht Saturday morning. Six persons were battling to survive after the yacht's keel broke. Three had been picked up by a dredging boat in the area. Next, a search was started and various items were found. The yacht was towed to Ostend.
- Yvan Mayeur leaves the socialist party 30/6/17 - The former Burgomaster of Brussels, Yvan Mayeur, anticipated by quitting the Francophone soialist party (PS) himself, while the party board was expected to announce a decision in the coming hours of days. Mayeur was forced to step down as Mayor of Brussels earlier, due to the scandal involving Samusocial, the Brussels organisation for the homeless.
- A busy day at Zaventem! 30/6/17 - Brussels Airport in Zaventem is expecting some 86,000 passengers today, of whom almost 50,000 holiday makers taking a departing flight. The Friday before the summer holidays is traditionally one of the busiest day at the airport. Meanwhile, daytrippers could count on extra trains to hotspots across Belgium, from the coast to the Ardennes.
- Paola receives help from grandson for birthday cake 30/6/17 - The retired Queen Paola was impressed by the giant cake that had been manufactured for the occasion of her upcoming 80th birthday. There was a small practical problem though: it was so high she couldn't reach the top to start the cutting. Paola asked the help of her grandson, Prince Joachim.
- Weeds controversy in Sint-Genesius-Rode 29/6/17 - Sint-Genesius-Rode is in the news: not because of a new quarrel between Flemings and Francophones, but because of... weeds. At present, there are too many weeds growing on public sidewalks. Residents are obliged to clean up their stretch of pavement; otherwise they risk a fine. Opinions on the matter are divided: "I think we pay enough taxes already to have the municipality take care of it." versus "It seems normal and logical to me." (courtesy Fans of Flanders)