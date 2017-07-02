Footage released of rescue action for sailing boat crew

2/7/17 - The sea rescue centre in Blankenberge (Blankenbergse Zeereddingsdienst) has released footage of the operation to save the crew of the capsized sailing yacht Saturday morning. Six persons were battling to survive after the yacht's keel broke. Three had been picked up by a dredging boat in the area. Next, a search was started and various items were found. The yacht was towed to Ostend.

