A busy day at Zaventem!

30/6/17 - Brussels Airport in Zaventem is expecting some 86,000 passengers today, of whom almost 50,000 holiday makers taking a departing flight. The Friday before the summer holidays is traditionally one of the busiest day at the airport. Meanwhile, daytrippers could count on extra trains to hotspots across Belgium, from the coast to the Ardennes.

This week's video news Fri 30/06/2017 - 16:03
