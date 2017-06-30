Yvan Mayeur leaves the socialist party

Emotional moments as the music returns in Mosul

28/6/17 - The VRT's renowned Middle East journalist and war reporter Rudy Vranckx had the chance to visit the city of Mosul in northern Iraq, to see how people are coping after having been liberated from the ISIS regime. One of the things coming back, is the music. Musical instruments were forbidden under IS rule, but now the sound of music can be heard amidst the ruins and the rubble of the city centre, a symbol for the fresh start the city will try to take, though the fighting in Mosul is still not completely finished.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Emotional moments as the music returns in Mosul

28/6/17 - The VRT's renowned Middle East journalist and war reporter Rudy Vranckx had the chance to visit the city of Mosul in northern Iraq, to see how people are coping after having been liberated from the ISIS regime. One of the things coming back, is the music. Musical instruments were forbidden under IS rule, but now the sound of music can be heard amidst the ruins and the rubble of the city centre, a symbol for the fresh start the city will try to take, though the fighting in Mosul is still not completely finished.