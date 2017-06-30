VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Yvan Mayeur leaves the socialist party

30/6/17 - The former Burgomaster of Brussels, Yvan Mayeur, anticipated by quitting the Francophone soialist party (PS) himself, while the party board was expected to announce a decision in the coming hours of days. Mayeur was forced to step down as Mayor of Brussels earlier, due to the scandal involving Samusocial, the Brussels organisation for the homeless.

This week's video news Fri 30/06/2017 - 15:46
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >