Paola receives help from grandson for birthday cake

30/6/17 - The retired Queen Paola was impressed by the giant cake that had been manufactured for the occasion of her upcoming 80th birthday. There was a small practical problem though: it was so high she couldn't reach the top to start the cutting. Paola asked the help of her grandson, Prince Joachim.

