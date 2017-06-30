VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Paola receives help from grandson for birthday cake
30/6/17 - The retired Queen Paola was impressed by the giant cake that had been manufactured for the occasion of her upcoming 80th birthday. There was a small practical problem though: it was so high she couldn't reach the top to start the cutting. Paola asked the help of her grandson, Prince Joachim.
- Yvan Mayeur leaves the socialist party 30/6/17 - The former Burgomaster of Brussels, Yvan Mayeur, anticipated by quitting the Francophone soialist party (PS) himself, while the party board was expected to announce a decision in the coming hours of days. Mayeur was forced to step down as Mayor of Brussels earlier, due to the scandal involving Samusocial, the Brussels organisation for the homeless.
- A busy day at Zaventem! 30/6/17 - Brussels Airport in Zaventem is expecting some 86,000 passengers today, of whom almost 50,000 holiday makers taking a departing flight. The Friday before the summer holidays is traditionally one of the busiest day at the airport. Meanwhile, daytrippers could count on extra trains to hotspots across Belgium, from the coast to the Ardennes.
- Paola receives help from grandson for birthday cake 30/6/17 - The retired Queen Paola was impressed by the giant cake that had been manufactured for the occasion of her upcoming 80th birthday. There was a small practical problem though: it was so high she couldn't reach the top to start the cutting. Paola asked the help of her grandson, Prince Joachim.
- Weeds controversy in Sint-Genesius-Rode 29/6/17 - Sint-Genesius-Rode is in the news: not because of a new quarrel between Flemings and Francophones, but because of... weeds. At present, there are too many weeds growing on public sidewalks. Residents are obliged to clean up their stretch of pavement; otherwise they risk a fine. Opinions on the matter are divided: "I think we pay enough taxes already to have the municipality take care of it." versus "It seems normal and logical to me." (courtesy Fans of Flanders)
- Emotional moments as the music returns in Mosul 28/6/17 - The VRT's renowned Middle East journalist and war reporter Rudy Vranckx had the chance to visit the city of Mosul in northern Iraq, to see how people are coping after having been liberated from the ISIS regime. One of the things coming back, is the music. Musical instruments were forbidden under IS rule, but now the sound of music can be heard amidst the ruins and the rubble of the city centre, a symbol for the fresh start the city will try to take, though the fighting in Mosul is still not completely finished.