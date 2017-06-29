VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Weeds controversy in Sint-Genesius-Rode

29/6/17 - Sint-Genesius-Rode is in the news: not because of a new quarrel between Flemings and Francophones, but because of... weeds. At present, there are too many weeds growing on public sidewalks. Residents are obliged to clean up their stretch of pavement; otherwise they risk a fine. Opinions on the matter are divided: "I think we pay enough taxes already to have the municipality take care of it." versus "It seems normal and logical to me." (courtesy Fans of Flanders)

Thu 29/06/2017
