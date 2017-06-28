VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Jambon has good news for police officers

28/6/17 - Interior Minister Jan Jambon (N-VA) wants to make sure police officers who are victims of aggressive behaviour will get reimbursed completely. Now, they sometimes have to foot part of the medical bill themselves.

