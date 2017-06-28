VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Four Belgian government joining forces in EMA bid
28/6/17 - Will the European Medicines Agency establish its new seat in Brussels? It is now based in London, but it will have to be moved because of Brexit. The various governments in Belgium have joined forces to boost the Belgian bid.
Emotional moments as the music returns in Mosul 28/6/17 - The VRT's renowned Middle East journalist and war reporter Rudy Vranckx had the chance to visit the city of Mosul in northern Iraq, to see how people are coping after having been liberated from the ISIS regime. One of the things coming back, is the music. Musical instruments were forbidden under IS rule, but now the sound of music can be heard amidst the ruins and the rubble of the city centre, a symbol for the fresh start the city will try to take, though the fighting in Mosul is still not completely finished.
Four Belgian government joining forces in EMA bid 28/6/17 - Will the European Medicines Agency establish its new seat in Brussels? It is now based in London, but it will have to be moved because of Brexit. The various governments in Belgium have joined forces to boost the Belgian bid.
Jambon has good news for police officers 28/6/17 - Interior Minister Jan Jambon (N-VA) wants to make sure police officers who are victims of aggressive behaviour will get reimbursed completely. Now, they sometimes have to foot part of the medical bill themselves.
One person dies after cyclists collide 27/6/17 - In Antwerp, two cyclists collided in the area near het Eilandje. The place was busier than normal due to road works. One cyclist fell on the head and sustained heavy injuries. He passed away in hospital. Experts warn that while cycling is being promoted to reduce congestion and to take some exercise, the narrow Belgian cycle strips are not adapted to busy cycle traffic.
Viral infection: prison doors closed 27/6/17 - Several inmates and staff members at the Ghent prison 'De Nieuwe Wandeling' have been hit by a viral infection. For that reason, it was decided to suspend visits, and to stop the arrival of new inmates. Also, prisoners can't leave the prison building to be transferred or to attend a court session.