Viral infection: prison doors closed

27/6/17 - In Antwerp, two cyclists collided in the area near het Eilandje. The place was busier than normal due to road works. One cyclist fell on the head and sustained heavy injuries. He passed away in hospital. Experts warn that while cycling is being promoted to reduce congestion and to take some exercise, the narrow Belgian cycle strips are not adapted to busy cycle traffic.