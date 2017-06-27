VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Viral infection: prison doors closed

27/6/17 - Several inmates and staff members at the Ghent prison 'De Nieuwe Wandeling' have been hit by a viral infection. For that reason, it was decided to suspend visits, and to stop the arrival of new inmates. Also, prisoners can't leave the prison building to be transferred or to attend a court session.

