EU fines Google record 2.42 billion euros in antitrust case

27/6/17 - Internet giants Google have been ordered to pay a monster fine by the EU for breaching antitrust rules, abusing its market dominance as a search engine to give an illegal advantage to other Google products. Google intends to appeal against the ruling. This video shows European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager explaining the fine.

Tue 27/06/2017
