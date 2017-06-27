VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
EU fines Google record 2.42 billion euros in antitrust case
27/6/17 - Internet giants Google have been ordered to pay a monster fine by the EU for breaching antitrust rules, abusing its market dominance as a search engine to give an illegal advantage to other Google products. Google intends to appeal against the ruling. This video shows European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager explaining the fine.
This week's video news Tue 27/06/2017 - 16:16
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- One person dies after cyclists collide 27/6/17 - In Antwerp, two cyclists collided in the area near het Eilandje. The place was busier than normal due to road works. One cyclist fell on the head and sustained heavy injuries. He passed away in hospital. Experts warn that while cycling is being promoted to reduce congestion and to take some exercise, the narrow Belgian cycle strips are not adapted to busy cycle traffic. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? One person dies after cyclists collide 27/6/17 - In Antwerp, two cyclists collided in the area near het Eilandje. The place was busier than normal due to road works. One cyclist fell on the head and sustained heavy injuries. He passed away in hospital. Experts warn that while cycling is being promoted to reduce congestion and to take some exercise, the narrow Belgian cycle strips are not adapted to busy cycle traffic.
- Viral infection: prison doors closed 27/6/17 - Several inmates and staff members at the Ghent prison 'De Nieuwe Wandeling' have been hit by a viral infection. For that reason, it was decided to suspend visits, and to stop the arrival of new inmates. Also, prisoners can't leave the prison building to be transferred or to attend a court session. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Viral infection: prison doors closed 27/6/17 - Several inmates and staff members at the Ghent prison 'De Nieuwe Wandeling' have been hit by a viral infection. For that reason, it was decided to suspend visits, and to stop the arrival of new inmates. Also, prisoners can't leave the prison building to be transferred or to attend a court session.
- EU fines Google record 2.42 billion euros in antitrust case 27/6/17 - Internet giants Google have been ordered to pay a monster fine by the EU for breaching antitrust rules, abusing its market dominance as a search engine to give an illegal advantage to other Google products. Google intends to appeal against the ruling. This video shows European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager explaining the fine. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? EU fines Google record 2.42 billion euros in antitrust case 27/6/17 - Internet giants Google have been ordered to pay a monster fine by the EU for breaching antitrust rules, abusing its market dominance as a search engine to give an illegal advantage to other Google products. Google intends to appeal against the ruling. This video shows European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager explaining the fine.
- “I don’t see a young African, I see an ape” Are these images of an African man that appear in the latest Spike and Suzy album racist stereotypes straight out of our colonial past? The author and Journalist Dalilla Hermans thinks they are. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “I don’t see a young African, I see an ape” Are these images of an African man that appear in the latest Spike and Suzy album racist stereotypes straight out of our colonial past? The author and Journalist Dalilla Hermans thinks they are.
- Anti-nuclear human chain transcends borders Ten of thousands of people from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands formed a human chain stretching from Aachen in Germany, via Maastricht in the Netherlands to the Tihange nuclear power station, near the Walloon city of Liège. The aim of the human chain was to demand the closure of the Tihange 2 and Doel 3 nuclear reactors, both of which have experienced technical issues in recent years. These drone images show part of the 90 kilometre-long human chain. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Anti-nuclear human chain transcends borders Ten of thousands of people from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands formed a human chain stretching from Aachen in Germany, via Maastricht in the Netherlands to the Tihange nuclear power station, near the Walloon city of Liège. The aim of the human chain was to demand the closure of the Tihange 2 and Doel 3 nuclear reactors, both of which have experienced technical issues in recent years. These drone images show part of the 90 kilometre-long human chain.