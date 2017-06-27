VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
“I don’t see a young African, I see an ape”
Are these images of an African man that appear in the latest that appear in the latest Spike and Suzy album racist stereotypes straight out of our colonial past? The author and Journalist Dalilla Hermans thinks they are.
Anti-nuclear human chain transcends borders Ten of thousands of people from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands formed a human chain stretching from Aachen in Germany, via Maastricht in the Netherlands to the Tihange nuclear power station, near the Walloon city of Liège. The aim of the human chain was to demand the closure of the Tihange 2 and Doel 3 nuclear reactors, both of which have experienced technical issues in recent years. These drone images show part of the 90 kilometre-long human chain.
Neuville turns car over at Ieper Rally It was not a good day Thierry Neuville at the Ieper Rally. The runner up in last year's World Rally Championship crashed his Hyundai at Dikkebus.
Poverty Prize for Brussels homeless NGO The anti-poverty organisation Welzijnszorg has awarded its annual Poverty Price to the bi-lingual Brussels not-for-profit group Straatverplegers/Infirmiers de rue". The group helps the most vulnerable among the capital's homeless.
What to wear at work when the temperatures soar This week temperatures in Belgium rose to tropical levels. As a foreigner one may wonder what the dress code is on the Belgian work floor. Fans of Flanders asked fashion reporter Ellen De Wolf of Knack Weekend magazine.