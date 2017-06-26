Anti-nuclear human chain transcends borders

Ten of thousands of people from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands formed a human chain stretching from Aachen in Germany, via Maastricht in the Netherlands to the Tihange nuclear power station, near the Walloon city of Liège. The aim of the human cchain was to demand the closure of the Tihange 2 and Doel 3 nuclear reactors, both of which have experienced technical issues in recent years. These drone images show part of the 90 kilometre-long human chain.

