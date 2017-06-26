VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Nature lovers walk and paddle for a good cause
The Natuurpunt Expedition is more than just an enjoyable walk. It is a sponsored walk that raises money.
This week's video news Sun 25/06/2017 - 17:23
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
Neuville turns car over at Ieper Rally It was not a good day Thierry Neuville at the Ieper Rally. The runner up in last year's World Rally Championship crashed his Hyundai at Dikkebus.
Poverty Prize for Brussels homeless NGO The anti-poverty organisation Welzijnszorg has awarded its annual Poverty Price to the bi-lingual Brussels not-for-profit group Straatverplegers/Infirmiers de rue". The group helps the most vulnerable among the capital's homeless.
What to wear at work when the temperatures soar This week temperatures in Belgium rose to tropical levels. As a foreigner one may wonder what the dress code is on the Belgian work floor. Fans of Flanders asked fashion reporter Ellen De Wolf of Knack Weekend magazine.
New images of Brussels station attack These new images that were obtained by the press agency Belga give a clearer view of Tuesday evening's botched terrorist attack at Brussels Central Railway Station. The second explosion is clearly audible.
Chris Martin and Coldplay conquer Brussels 22/6/17 - Coldplay staged the first of two concerts in the Boudewijn Stadium in Brussels. Chris Martin wrapped the crowd around his finger with a spectacular performance, some words in Dutch and French, and a personal expression of sympathy after the failed terrorst plot 24 hours earlier. There was also a surprise tribute to Stromae, who was among the crowd of 50,000.