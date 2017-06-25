VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Poverty Prize for Brussels homeless NGO

The anti-poverty organisation Welzijnszorg has awarded its annual Poverty Price to the bi-lingual Brussels not-for-profit group "Straatverplegers/Infirmiers de rue". The group helps the most vulnerable among the capital’s homeless.

