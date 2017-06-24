VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

What to wear at work when the temperatures soar

This week temperatures in Belgium rose to tropical levels. As a foreigner one may wonder what the dress code is on the Belgian work floor. Fans of Flanders asked fashion reporter Ellen De Wolf of Knack Weekend magazine.

 

This week's video news Fri 23/06/2017 - 15:23
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >