VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
What to wear at work when the temperatures soar
This week temperatures in Belgium rose to tropical levels. As a foreigner one may wonder what the dress code is on the Belgian work floor. Fans of Flanders asked fashion reporter Ellen De Wolf of Knack Weekend magazine.
This week's video news Fri 23/06/2017 - 15:23
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- What to wear at work when the temperatures soar This week temperatures in Belgium rose to tropical levels. As a foreigner one may wonder what the dress code is on the Belgian work floor. Fans of Flanders asked fashion reporter Ellen De Wolf of Knack Weekend magazine. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? What to wear at work when the temperatures soar This week temperatures in Belgium rose to tropical levels. As a foreigner one may wonder what the dress code is on the Belgian work floor. Fans of Flanders asked fashion reporter Ellen De Wolf of Knack Weekend magazine.
- New images of Brussels station attack These new images that were obtained by the press agency Belga give a clearer view of Tuesday evening’s botched terrorist attack at Brussels Central Railway Station. The second explosion is clearly audible. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? New images of Brussels station attack These new images that were obtained by the press agency Belga give a clearer view of Tuesday evening’s botched terrorist attack at Brussels Central Railway Station. The second explosion is clearly audible.
- Chris Martin and Coldplay conquer Brussels 22/6/17 - Coldplay staged the first of two concerts in the Boudewijn Stadium in Brussels. Chris Martin wrapped the crowd around his finger with a spectacular performance, some words in Dutch and French, and a personal expression of sympathy after the failed terrorst plot 24 hours earlier. There was also a surprise tribute to Stromae, who was among the crowd of 50,000. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Chris Martin and Coldplay conquer Brussels 22/6/17 - Coldplay staged the first of two concerts in the Boudewijn Stadium in Brussels. Chris Martin wrapped the crowd around his finger with a spectacular performance, some words in Dutch and French, and a personal expression of sympathy after the failed terrorst plot 24 hours earlier. There was also a surprise tribute to Stromae, who was among the crowd of 50,000.
- Road "explodes" in Aarschot because of the heat 22/6/17 - A 40-year-old stretch of motorway has come up as the surface was expanding because of the extreme heat. The incident happened on the E314 Motorway in Flemish Brabant, creating a dangerous situation. One car got damaged, but there were no victims. The road was soon closed, triffering long jams for Limburg-bound traffic. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Road "explodes" in Aarschot because of the heat 22/6/17 - A 40-year-old stretch of motorway has come up as the surface was expanding because of the extreme heat. The incident happened on the E314 Motorway in Flemish Brabant, creating a dangerous situation. One car got damaged, but there were no victims. The road was soon closed, triffering long jams for Limburg-bound traffic.
- The failed Brussels terrorist attack in 60 seconds 21/6/17 - What happened at the Brussels Central Station on Tuesday evening? This video tells you all you have to know in 60 seconds... VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? The failed Brussels terrorist attack in 60 seconds 21/6/17 - What happened at the Brussels Central Station on Tuesday evening? This video tells you all you have to know in 60 seconds...