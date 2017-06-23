VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
New images of Brussels station attack
These new images that were obtained by the press agency Belga give a clearer view of Tuesday evening’s botched terrorist attack at Brussels Central Railway Station. The second explosion is clearly audible.
- New images of Brussels station attack These new images that were obtained by the press agency Belga give a clearer view of Tuesday evening's botched terrorist attack at Brussels Central Railway Station. The second explosion is clearly audible.
- Chris Martin and Coldplay conquer Brussels 22/6/17 - Coldplay staged the first of two concerts in the Boudewijn Stadium in Brussels. Chris Martin wrapped the crowd around his finger with a spectacular performance, some words in Dutch and French, and a personal expression of sympathy after the failed terrorst plot 24 hours earlier. There was also a surprise tribute to Stromae, who was among the crowd of 50,000.
- Road "explodes" in Aarschot because of the heat 22/6/17 - A 40-year-old stretch of motorway has come up as the surface was expanding because of the extreme heat. The incident happened on the E314 Motorway in Flemish Brabant, creating a dangerous situation. One car got damaged, but there were no victims. The road was soon closed, triffering long jams for Limburg-bound traffic.
- The failed Brussels terrorist attack in 60 seconds 21/6/17 - What happened at the Brussels Central Station on Tuesday evening? This video tells you all you have to know in 60 seconds...
- Piano man: "Music brings back the pleasantness" 21/6/17 - A piano is standing just yards away from the place where a man tried to stage a terrorist attack, in the main hall in the Central Station. Volunteers can play a piece of music and so did Wim, when the terror atmosphere was still hanging in the hall. He opted for a lively, fater piece. "Music brings back the pleasantness in life", he said.