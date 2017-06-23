VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

New images of Brussels station attack

These new images that were obtained by the press agency Belga give a clearer view of Tuesday evening’s botched terrorist attack at Brussels Central Railway Station. The second explosion is clearly audible.

This week's video news Fri 23/06/2017 - 14:20
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >