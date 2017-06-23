New images of Brussels station attack

Road "explodes" in Aarschot because of the heat

22/6/17 - A 40-year-old stretch of motorway has come up as the surface was expanding because of the extreme heat. The incident happened on the E314 Motorway in Flemish Brabant, creating a dangerous situation. One car got damaged, but there were no victims. The road was soon closed, triffering long jams for Limburg-bound traffic.

