Chris Martin and Coldplay conquer Brussels

22/6/17 - Coldplay staged the first of two concerts in the Boudewijn Stadium in Brussels. Chris Martin wrapped the crowd around his finger with a spectacular performance, some words in Dutch and French, and a personal expression of sympathy after the failed terrorst plot 24 hours earlier. There was also a surprise tribute to Stromae, who was among the crowd of 50,000.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Chris Martin and Coldplay conquer Brussels

22/6/17 - Coldplay staged the first of two concerts in the Boudewijn Stadium in Brussels. Chris Martin wrapped the crowd around his finger with a spectacular performance, some words in Dutch and French, and a personal expression of sympathy after the failed terrorst plot 24 hours earlier. There was also a surprise tribute to Stromae, who was among the crowd of 50,000.