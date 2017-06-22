VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Road "explodes" in Aarschot because of the heat
22/6/17 - A 40-year-old stretch of motorway has come up as the surface was expanding because of the extreme heat. The incident happened on the E314 Motorway in Flemish Brabant, creating a dangerous situation. One car got damaged, but there were no victims. The road was soon closed, triffering long jams for Limburg-bound traffic.
This week's video news Thu 22/06/2017 - 14:22
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Chris Martin and Coldplay conquer Brussels 22/6/17 - Coldplay staged the first of two concerts in the Boudewijn Stadium in Brussels. Chris Martin wrapped the crowd around his finger with a spectacular performance, some words in Dutch and French, and a personal expression of sympathy after the failed terrorst plot 24 hours earlier. There was also a surprise tribute to Stromae, who was among the crowd of 50,000. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Chris Martin and Coldplay conquer Brussels 22/6/17 - Coldplay staged the first of two concerts in the Boudewijn Stadium in Brussels. Chris Martin wrapped the crowd around his finger with a spectacular performance, some words in Dutch and French, and a personal expression of sympathy after the failed terrorst plot 24 hours earlier. There was also a surprise tribute to Stromae, who was among the crowd of 50,000.
- Road "explodes" in Aarschot because of the heat 22/6/17 - A 40-year-old stretch of motorway has come up as the surface was expanding because of the extreme heat. The incident happened on the E314 Motorway in Flemish Brabant, creating a dangerous situation. One car got damaged, but there were no victims. The road was soon closed, triffering long jams for Limburg-bound traffic. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Road "explodes" in Aarschot because of the heat 22/6/17 - A 40-year-old stretch of motorway has come up as the surface was expanding because of the extreme heat. The incident happened on the E314 Motorway in Flemish Brabant, creating a dangerous situation. One car got damaged, but there were no victims. The road was soon closed, triffering long jams for Limburg-bound traffic.
- The failed Brussels terrorist attack in 60 seconds 21/6/17 - What happened at the Brussels Central Station on Tuesday evening? This video tells you all you have to know in 60 seconds... VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? The failed Brussels terrorist attack in 60 seconds 21/6/17 - What happened at the Brussels Central Station on Tuesday evening? This video tells you all you have to know in 60 seconds...
- Piano man: "Music brings back the pleasantness" 21/6/17 - A piano is standing just yards away from the place where a man tried to stage a terrorist attack, in the main hall in the Central Station. Volunteers can play a piece of music and so did Wim, when the terror atmosphere was still hanging in the hall. He opted for a lively, fater piece. "Music brings back the pleasantness in life", he said. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Piano man: "Music brings back the pleasantness" 21/6/17 - A piano is standing just yards away from the place where a man tried to stage a terrorist attack, in the main hall in the Central Station. Volunteers can play a piece of music and so did Wim, when the terror atmosphere was still hanging in the hall. He opted for a lively, fater piece. "Music brings back the pleasantness in life", he said.
- Ice lolly time in the Antwerp Zoo 20/6/17 - When it gets really hot, the animals in the Antwerp Zoo are in for a treat: ice lollies. Whether it's meerkats, liosn, or bears... they all like some refreshment, although some are showing more enthusiasm than others... (footage from the VRT's youth TV news Karrewiet). VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Ice lolly time in the Antwerp Zoo 20/6/17 - When it gets really hot, the animals in the Antwerp Zoo are in for a treat: ice lollies. Whether it's meerkats, liosn, or bears... they all like some refreshment, although some are showing more enthusiasm than others... (footage from the VRT's youth TV news Karrewiet).