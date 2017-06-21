The failed Brussels terrorist attack in 60 seconds

Piano man: "Music brings back the pleasantness"

21/6/17 - A piano is standing just yards away from the place where a man tried to stage a terrorist attack, in the main hall in the Central Station. Volunteers can play a piece of music and so did Wim, when the terror atmosphere was still hanging in the hall. He opted for a lively, fater piece. "Music brings back the pleasantness in life", he said.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Piano man: "Music brings back the pleasantness"

21/6/17 - A piano is standing just yards away from the place where a man tried to stage a terrorist attack, in the main hall in the Central Station. Volunteers can play a piece of music and so did Wim, when the terror atmosphere was still hanging in the hall. He opted for a lively, fater piece. "Music brings back the pleasantness in life", he said.