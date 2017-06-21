VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
The failed Brussels terrorist attack in 60 seconds
21/6/17 - What happened at the Brussels Central Station on Tuesday evening? This video tells you all you have to know in 60 seconds...
This week's video news Wed 21/06/2017 - 11:54
The failed Brussels terrorist attack in 60 seconds 21/6/17 - What happened at the Brussels Central Station on Tuesday evening? This video tells you all you have to know in 60 seconds...
Piano man: "Music brings back the pleasantness" 21/6/17 - A piano is standing just yards away from the place where a man tried to stage a terrorist attack, in the main hall in the Central Station. Volunteers can play a piece of music and so did Wim, when the terror atmosphere was still hanging in the hall. He opted for a lively, fater piece. "Music brings back the pleasantness in life", he said.
Ice lolly time in the Antwerp Zoo 20/6/17 - When it gets really hot, the animals in the Antwerp Zoo are in for a treat: ice lollies. Whether it's meerkats, liosn, or bears... they all like some refreshment, although some are showing more enthusiasm than others... (footage from the VRT's youth TV news Karrewiet).
Working in a deep freezer: a benefit these days? 19/6/17 - It may sound tempting to work in a factory for frozen foods these days, but is this actually so? Is it a delight to work in a giant deep freezer on tropical days like these?
"It's hard to describe, you just need to experience it" 18/6/17 - Young and old, experienced yogis or people trying it out for the first time, from all layers of society: hundreds of yoga enthusiasts had flocked to the woods of Tercameren to engage in relaxation. Organiser Mark De Geest is happy with the turn-out.