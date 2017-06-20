Ice lolly time in the Antwerp Zoo

20/6/17 - When it gets really hot, the animals in the Antwerp Zoo are in for a treat: ice lollies. Whether it's meerkats, liosn, or bears... they all like some refreshment, although some are showing more enthusiasm than others... (footage from the VRT's youth TV news Karrewiet).

