Working in a deep freezer: a benefit these days?
19/6/17 - It may sound tempting to work in a factory for frozen foods these days, but is this actually so? Is it a delight to work in a giant deep freezer on tropical days like these?
Working in a deep freezer: a benefit these days? 19/6/17 - It may sound tempting to work in a factory for frozen foods these days, but is this actually so? Is it a delight to work in a giant deep freezer on tropical days like these?
"It's hard to describe, you just need to experience it" 18/6/17 - Young and old, experienced yogis or people trying it out for the first time, from all layers of society: hundreds of yoga enthusiasts had flocked to the woods of Tercameren to engage in relaxation. Organiser Mark De Geest is happy with the turn-out.
Circus and theatre acts in Boom 18/6/17 - Various groups from across the globe were taking part in "Theatre at the Waterside" in Boom, bringing a mix of circus and theatre acts to delight the crowd.
Scala goes metal: this is how "Brides of Lucifer" sounded at Graspop 18/6/17 - The Graspop metal meeting in Dessel had an original act on the first day of the festival. Brides of Lucifer, a pop-up band consisting of 13 singers from the Scala classical choir and 6 metal artists, staged a special performance. A mix between heavy guitar sounds and vulnerable voices: this is how the experiment went.
"Buggy parade" to highlight air pollution 17/6/17 - Young parents were demonstrating in the streets of Brussels on Saturday morning. They say politicians should pay much more attention to air pollution. Recently, new reports emerged stating that Brussels air quality was poorer than officially recognised by the city authorities.