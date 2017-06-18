Scala goes metal: this is how "Brides of Lucifer" sounded at Graspop

"It's hard to describe, you just need to experience it"

18/6/17 - Young and old, experienced yogis or people trying it out for the first time, from all layers of society: hundreds of yoga enthusiasts had flocked to the woods of Tercameren to engage in relaxation. Organiser Mark De Geest is happy with the turn-out.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

"It's hard to describe, you just need to experience it"

18/6/17 - Young and old, experienced yogis or people trying it out for the first time, from all layers of society: hundreds of yoga enthusiasts had flocked to the woods of Tercameren to engage in relaxation. Organiser Mark De Geest is happy with the turn-out.