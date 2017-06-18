VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Scala goes metal: this is how "Brides of Lucifer" sounded at Graspop
18/6/17 - The Graspop metal meeting in Dessel had an original act on the first day of the festival. Brides of Lucifer, a pop-up band consisting of 13 singers from the Scala classical choir and 6 metal artists, staged a special performance. A mix between heavy guitar sounds and vulnerable voices: this is how the experiment went.
This week's video news Sun 18/06/2017 - 11:29
