Scala goes metal: this is how "Brides of Lucifer" sounded at Graspop

18/6/17 - The Graspop metal meeting in Dessel had an original act on the first day of the festival. Brides of Lucifer, a pop-up band consisting of 13 singers from the Scala classical choir and 6 metal artists, staged a special performance. A mix between heavy guitar sounds and vulnerable voices: this is how the experiment went.

This week's video news Sun 18/06/2017 - 11:29
