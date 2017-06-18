VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Luc Cortebeeck: from Willebroek to Geneva
17/06/17 - 67-year-old Luc Cortebeeck has been elected President of the International Labour Organisation, a UN body concerned with international labour rules and workers' rights. The ILO uncludes 143 member countries. Cortebeeck built a strong reputation as vice-president over the past years but says he never thought he would become president: "It only became a real option in the past few weeks."
- "Buggy parade" to highlight air pollution 17/6/17 - Young parents were demonstrating in the streets of Brussels on Saturday morning. They say politicians should pay much more attention to air pollution. Recently, new reports emerged stating that Brussels air quality was poorer than officially recognised by the city authorities.
- Luc Cortebeeck: from Willebroek to Geneva 17/06/17 - 67-year-old Luc Cortebeeck has been elected President of the International Labour Organisation, a UN body concerned with international labour rules and workers' rights. The ILO uncludes 143 member countries. Cortebeeck built a strong reputation as vice-president over the past years but says he never thought he would become president: "It only became a real option in the past few weeks."
- Bruges Belfry tower is leaning, but how much? 16/06/17 - The famous Bruges Belfry is facing various years of renovation works. Everything is being mapped in detail using a drone, but there's more. The tower is not standing straight 100 percent. In order to determine whether there is any danger of the tower losing its balance, modern techniques are being used.
- Poverty prize: it's RIMO Limburg! 16/06/17 - The 9th poverty prize goes to three instances: RIMO from Houthalen-Helchteren (Flanders), Le Petit Vélo Jaune from Watermaal Bosvoorde (Brussels) and Le Centre Théâtral Luxembourgeois, Théâtre des Travaux et des Jours from Durbuy (Wallonia). This edition focused on one-parent families and how to get people back in work.
- An encounter with history at the Rubenshuis 16/6/17 - "The Holy Catharina", a painting by the 16th-century Italian artist Jacopo Tintoretto is moving to Antwerp's Rubenshuis for a while to be displayed there. The painting used to belong to David Bowie's private collection but was auctioned after the singer's death. The Belgian actor Axel Daeseleire was allowed a preview of the work while an expert explained how the work came about. (extract from the VRT's late evening talk show Van Gils & Gasten).