Luc Cortebeeck: from Willebroek to Geneva

17/06/17 - 67-year-old Luc Cortebeeck has been elected President of the International Labour Organisation, a UN body concerned with international labour rules and workers' rights. The ILO uncludes 143 member countries. Cortebeeck built a strong reputation as vice-president over the past years but says he never thought he would become president: "It only became a real option in the past few weeks."

